Supreme Court collegium repeats 11 names for HC judges

The Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana on Monday reiterated 11 of its earlier recommendations for appointment as judges to various high courts.

According to a collegium statement, the decisions were taken in a meeting held on November 11.

The collegium reiterated its recommendations to appoint four advocates as judges of Delhi HC, three advocates as judges of Kerala HC, three judicial officers as judges of Calcutta HC, and one advocate as judge of Chhattisgarh HC.

On August 17, 2020, the collegium had recommended names of six advocates — Jasmeet Singh, Amit Bansal, Tara Vitasta Ganju, Anish Dayal, Mini Pushkarna and Amit Sharma — to be appointed judges of Delhi HC. This February, the Centre had appointed Jasmeet Singh and Amit Bansal but had kept the remaining names pending. Subsequently, it is learnt, the government had returned the file to the collegium.

For Calcutta HC, the collegium reiterated its decision to appoint judicial officers Ananya Bandyopadhyay, Rai Chattopadhyay and Subhendu Samanta. They were recommended by the SC collegium along with five other judicial officers for appointment as HC judges on February 4.



For Kerala HC, the collegium reiterated its decision recommending advocates Shoba Annamma Eapen, Sanjeetha Kalloor Arakkal and Aravinda Kumar Babu Tavarakkattil. They were first recommended along with advocate Basant Balaji on September 1. The collegium also reiterated its decision recommending advocate Sachin Singh Rajput to be appointed as judge of Chhattisgarh HC.

The collegium made two fresh recommendations — that of judicial officer B S Bhanumathi and advocate Dr K Manmadha Rao — for appointment as judges of Andhra Pradesh HC.