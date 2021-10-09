Supreme Court Collegium lists 23 for HC judges’ posts

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended 23 names of lawyers, judicial officers and additional judges for elevation as judges in six High Courts.

The Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana, finalised the names for the High Courts of Madras, Rajasthan, Allahabad, Karnataka, Calcutta and Punjab and Haryana in meetings on October 6, 7 and 8.

For Madras High Court, it approved the proposal for elevation of Advocate J Sathya Narayana Prasad, as Judge. Four advocates — Kuldeep Mathur, Maneesh Sharma, Rekha Borana, and Sameer Jain — and judicial officer Shubha Mejhta have been approved for Rajasthan HC.

The Collegium also recommended advocate Manu Khare as judge of Allahabad HC and advocates Anant Ramanath Hegde, Cheppudira Monnappa Poonacha, Siddaiah Rachaiah, and Kannankuzhyil Sreedharan Hemalekha for the Karnataka HC.

For Calcutta, it resolved to reiterate recommendation for elevation of advocate Sakya Sen as a Judge. It also recommended the name of advocate Soubhik Mitter.

The Collegium approved the proposal to elevate five additional judges — Justices Suvir Sehgal, Alka Sarin, Jasgurpreet Singh Puri, Ashok Kumar Verma and Sant Parkash — and Meenakshi I. Mehta, Karamjit Singh, Vivek Puri, Archana Puri, and Rajesh Bhardwaj as permanent judges of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

At an event on October 2, the CJI had said the Collegium recommended names of 106 judges and nine Chief Justices “May (2021) onwards” for High Courts, of which the government cleared seven names of judges and one of Chief Justice.

Subsequently, on October 5, the government notified the transfer of 15 HC judges and on October 6, appointed nine more judges from those recommended by the Collegium to five HCs.