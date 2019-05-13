SC collegium recommends Justice Ramasubramanian as new Chief Justice of Himachal High Court

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended Justice V Ramasubramanian, the senior-most judge of the Madras High Court, as the new Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court.

On May 8, the Supreme Court collegium recommended that Justice Surya Kant, who had taken charge as the Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court on October 5, 2018, be elevated to the Supreme Court.

In its resolution of May 10, the Supreme Court Collegium stated, “Office of the Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court would be falling vacant, very shortly, consequent upon elevation of Justice Surya Kant, Chief Justice of that High Court to the Supreme Court, in terms of a recommendation made by the Collegium on May 8, 2019. Therefore, the appointment to that office is required to be made.”

The resolution further stated that Justice V Ramasubramanian, who “is the senior-most Judge from Madras High Court and at present is functioning, on transfer, in Telangana High Court”, is “suitable in all respects for being appointed as Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court”.