Want govt nominee in committee for shortlisting SC and HC judges: Union Law Minister writes to CJI Chandrachud

Amid the tug of war between the Centre and Supreme Court Collegium over the appointment of judges, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju has written to Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud “suggesting” the inclusion of a government nominee in the decision-making process for shortlisting of judges.

Highly-placed sources told The Indian Express the letter pointed out that the finalisation of the Memorandum of Procedure regarding the appointment of judges was still “pending finalisation” and gave “suggestions on how best it can be streamlined”.

The suggestion is that the “evaluation committee” for Supreme Court and High Court judges should include a government nominee, the sources said adding the letter is yet to be discussed by the Collegium.

The letter came after the last hearing in the apex court on a plea by the Advocates Association Bengaluru seeking contempt proceedings against the Centre for delaying the appointment of judges despite recommendations by the Collegium.

Marking a break with the past, when matters concerning the appointment of judges used to be taken up mostly on the administrative side, a bench presided by Justice S K Kaul had decided to proceed with the matter on the judicial side and issued notice to the government on November 11, 2022, saying “keeping names pending is not acceptable”.

The row has continued ever since with the government also responding in equal measure with the law minister and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar criticising the Supreme Court’s actions vis a vis appointment of judges.

Justice Kaul himself is a member of the SC Collegium which shortlists names for appointments of High Court and Supreme Court judges.

Apparently responding to the Supreme Court’s November 11, 2022, comments, the law minister while speaking at the Times Now Summit 2022 said, “Never say that the government is sitting on the files, then don’t send the files to the government, you appoint yourself, you run the show…” Describing the Collegium system as “alien” to the Constitution, he had said, “You tell me under which provision the Collegium system has been prescribed.”

Hearing the matter on November 28, 2022, Justice Kaul when referred to the news reports about Rijiju’s comments said, “Let them give the power. We have no difficulty… I ignored all press reports, but what he says, that when somebody high enough says let them do it themselves, we will do it ourselves, no difficulty… It came from somebody high enough. Should not have. All I can say is, should not have happened.”

The judge, however, did not take any names.

Then came comments by Vice-President Dhankhar who criticised the apex court for striking down in 2015 the law to set up a National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC) for appointing judges.

Presiding over Rajya Sabha for the first time on the opening day of the Winter Session of Parliament on December 7, Dhankhar called the striking down of the NJAC Act a “severe compromise” of parliamentary sovereignty and disregard of the “mandate of the people”. He had also said Parliament, being the custodian of the “ordainment of the people”, was duty-bound to “address the issue” and expressed confidence that “it will do so”.

When the contempt matter came up for hearing on December 8, 2022, Supreme Court Bar Association President Senior Advocate Vikas Singh told the court that “persons in constitutional posts were saying SC does not have the power to exercise judicial review”. The reference apparently was to the VP’s comments, but Singh did not take any name.

Justice Kaul too, without taking names, responded, “Tomorrow people will say the basic structure is not part of the Constitution”.

The matter was last heard by the Supreme Court on January 6, when it expressed “extreme concern” over the 10 recommendations for the transfer of high court judges pending with the government and said, “Keeping it pending sends a very wrong signal that other factors are coming into play”.

On that day, the Centre also assured the court that “all efforts are being made to conform to timelines” set by the top court in the matter of clearing names recommended by the Collegium for judge’s appointment.

But the tensions have failed to ease with the vice-president last week rekindling the debate over the doctrine of separation of powers, citing the Supreme Court’s landmark 1973 judgment in the Kesavananda Bharati case in which it ruled that Parliament had the authority to amend the Constitution but not its basic structure, has said it will be difficult to answer the question “are we a democratic nation”.

In his inaugural address at the 83rd All-India Presiding Officers Conference in Jaipur on January 11, Dhankhar also raised the issue of the powers of the judiciary vis-a-vis the legislature, highlighting the 2015 decision of the Supreme Court to strike down the National Judicial Appointments Commission Act.