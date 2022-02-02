SC Collegium reiterates names for elevation to Jharkhand, Bombay and Calcutta HCs

The Supreme Court Collegium has reiterated its earlier recommendations to elevate several judicial officers to the Jharkhand, Bombay, and Calcutta High Courts.

During its meeting held on February 1, the SC Collegium recommended the elevation of judicial officer Pradeep Kumar Srivastava to the Jharkhand High Court, judicial officers U S Joshi-Phalkeand and B P Deshpande to the Bombay High Court, and judicial officers Shampa Dutt and Siddhartha Roy Chowdhury to the Calcutta High Court.

The Collegium also approved the proposal for the elevation of Advocate Rajiv Roy as judge of the Patna High Court and judicial officers Poonam A Bamba, Neena Bansal Krishna, Dinesh Kumar Sharma, Anoop Kumar Mendiratta, Swarana Kanta Sharma and Sudhir Kumar Jain as judges of Delhi High Court.

In addition, it approved the proposal to elevate advocates K Surender, C V Bhaskar Reddy, S Nanda, M Sudheer Kumar, J Sridevi, M Safiulla Baig and N Shravan Kumar Venkat, and judicial officers G Anupama Chakravarthy, M G Priyadarshini, S Naidu, A Santosh Reddy and D Nagarjun to Telangana High Court.