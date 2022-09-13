scorecardresearch
Supreme Court Collegium clears names of 20 judges for HCs

Those recommended for elevation include 15 judicial officers, three Additional Judges and two advocates.

Those recommended for elevation include 15 judicial officers, three Additional Judges and two advocates.

The Supreme Court Collegium has cleared the names of 20 judges for the High Courts of Bombay, Karnataka, Punjab and Haryana. Those recommended for elevation include 15 judicial officers, three Additional Judges and two advocates.

An official statement said the SC Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India U U Lalit at a meeting on September 7 approved the proposal for appointment of Additional Judges Justices Mohammed Ghouse Shukure Kamal, Rajendra Badamikar, and Khazi Jayabunnisa Mohiuddin as Permanent Judges in the Karnataka High Court.

The Collegium also approved proposal for elevation of six judicial officers — Sanjay Anandrao Deshmukh, Yanshivraj Gopichand Khobragade, Mahendra Wadhumal Chandwani, Abhay Sopanrao Waghwase, Ravindra Madhusudan Joshi, and Shubhangi Vijay Joshi – as judges in Bombay HC.

The Collegium again met on Monday and cleared proposal for elevation of Advocates Santosh Govindrao Chapalgaonkar, and Milind Manohar Sathaye, as judges in the Bombay HC. Monday’s meeting also approved the proposal for elevation of nine judicial officers as judges in the Punjab & Haryana High Court. Those recommended are Gurbir Singh, Deepak Gupta, Amarjot Bhatti, Ritu Tagore, Manisha Batra, Harpreet Kaur Jeewan, Sukhvinder Kaur, Sanjiv Berry, and Vikram Aggarwal.

