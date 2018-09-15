Follow Us:
Friday, September 14, 2018
SC Collegium clears eight names for Calcutta HC, Bombay HC

The Collegium, however, deferred decision on four other names — two each for Calcutta High Court and Bombay High Court.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: September 15, 2018 4:17:35 am

The Supreme Court Collegium has approved the names of four judges each for the Calcutta High Court and Bombay High Court.

The Collegium comprising the three most senior Judges — Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and Justices Ranjan Gogoi and Madan B Lokur — decided to recommend Advocate Sandipan Ganguly and judicial officers Bibek Chaudhuri, Madhumati Mitra and Subhasis Dasgupta to be appointed judges of the Calcutta High Court.

For Bombay High Court, they agreed upon the names of judicial officers S M Modak, N J Jamadar, V G Joshi and R G Avachat.

The Collegium, however, deferred decision on four other names — two each for Calcutta High Court and Bombay High Court.

