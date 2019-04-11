Supreme Court Collegium clears CJ names for five High Courts

THE SUPREME Court Collegium has cleared the names of five judges for appointment as High Court Chief Justices in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

Justice S Ravindra Bhat of Delhi High Court has been recommended as the new Chief Justice in Rajasthan High Court, Justice P R Ramachandra Menon will move from Kerala as Chief Justice in Chhattisgarh High Court, Justice A K Mittal from Punjab & Haryana High Court as Chief Justice in Meghalaya, Justice Vikram Nath of Allahabad High Court as Chief Justice in Andhra Pradesh High Court and Bombay High Court judge Justice A S Oka has been recommended as Chief Justice in Karnataka High Court.

The Collegium comprising the three most senior judges — Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S A Bobde and N V Ramana — cleared the names on April 8.

Justice Bhat’s name was recommended to the Rajasthan High Court as the Chief Justice post had fallen vacant after the recent transfer of Chief Justice Pradeep Nandrajog to Bombay High Court.

The Collegium said that while making the recommendation, it “is conscious of the fact that consequent upon the proposed appointment, there will be three Chief Justices from Delhi High Court, which has the special distinction of being the High Court for the national capital”.