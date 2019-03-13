Supreme Court Collegium approves elevation of 26 judges to 3 High Courts

Toggle Menu
THE SUPREME Court Collegium has cleared the elevation of 26 additional judges as permanent judges of the High Courts of Bombay, Madras and Patna.

The Collegium comprising Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S A Bobde and N V Ramana, which met here on Monday, approved six names each for the Madras and Patna High Courts and 14 for Bombay High Court.

The Madras High Court Collegium had recommended six names.

Approving these, the Supreme Court Collegium noted that it had carefully scrutinised the material placed on record, “including the complaints against some of the recommenders and the observations made by the Department of Justice in the file, particularly those relating to two of them”.

