Next on SC collegium agenda, appointment of HC Chief Justices

The Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud will now have to decide the appointments of Chief Justices of high courts.

While some recommendations are pending with the government, vacancies are expected due to retirements and recommendations for elevation of Chief Justices to the Supreme Court. The issue was also flagged during a hearing in the Supreme Court on judicial appointments by a bench comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Abhay Oka.

With Justice Abdul Nazeer retiring on January 4, the composition of the five-member collegium will change and the new collegium is likely to meet soon to discuss the appointment of Chief Justices of high courts. Justice Ajay Rastogi is now the fifth member of the collegium.

Apart from the CJI Chandrachud, the collegium also comprises Justices Kaul, K M Joseph, M R Shah and Rastogi. Justice Sanjeev Khanna, who is next in line to be the CJI, is also additionally consulted on decisions of the collegium.

As of January 2, according to data from the Department of Justice, five high courts – Bombay, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Madras and Tripura – have acting Chief Justices. The data also shows that two more Chief Justices of high courts are expected to retire in January while three Chief Justices of high courts have been recommended for elevation to the Supreme Court.

On December 13 last year, the collegium recommended the appointment of three Chief Justices and two judges of high courts for appointment as judges of the Supreme Court.

Among the five recommendations to the Supreme Court are Justice Pankaj Mithal, Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court; Justice Sanjay Karol, Chief Justice of Patna High Court and Justice P V Sanjay Kumar, Chief Justice of Manipur High Court. When these names are cleared by the government, the posts will have to be filled in these high courts.

Advertisement

Justice R M Chhaya, Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court, is expected to retire on January 11. Justice A A Sayed, Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court, is expected to retire on January 20.

On September 28 last year, the collegium had recommended that Justice S Muralidhar, current Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court, be appointed Chief Justice of the Madras High Court. Over three months from then, the recommendation is pending with the government.

On December 13, the collegium had recommended the appointment of three more Chief Justices – Justice Sanjaya Kumar Mishra as Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court; Justice N Kotiswar Singh as Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court; and Justice K Vinod Chandran as Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court. These recommendations, too, are pending with the government.