Supreme Court clears way for permanent commission to women in Indian Navy

“The battle for gender equality is about confronting the battles of the mind,” the Supreme Court said on Tuesday as it held that serving women Short Service Commission officers were entitled to be considered for grant of Permanent Commission in the Indian Navy.

The verdict comes exactly a month after the top court directed the Centre to ensure that women are given Permanent Commission in the Indian Army, including command postings.

When granted Permanent Commission, women naval officers can serve till the age of retirement and will be entitled to pension.

Deciding on a batch of appeals arising from a decision of the Delhi High Court and the Armed Forces Tribunal, Principal Bench, New Delhi, a bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and Ajay Rastogi rejected arguments that the current design of mostly Russian-origin ships in the Navy were not sufficient to accommodate women, calling the explanations “devices adopted to justify an action”.

Writing for the bench, Justice Chandrachud said, “History is replete with examples where women have been denied their just entitlements under law and the right to fair and equal treatment in the workplace. In the context of the Armed Forces, specious reasons have been advanced by decision makers and administrators. They range from physiology, motherhood and physical attributes to the male dominated hierarchies. A hundred and one excuses are no answer to the constitutional entitlement to dignity, which attaches to every individual irrespective of gender, to fair and equal conditions of work and to a level playing field. A level playing field ensures that women have the opportunity to overcome their histories of discrimination with the surest of responses based on their competence, ability and performance.”

The bench pointed out that it was urged by the Additional Solicitor General that sailing in the Indian Navy is not a proper avocation for women and that certain avenues such as sea-sailing duties are ill-suited for women officers as there is no return to the base, unlike in the Army and the Air Force.

Rejecting these, the court, while directing the Centre to act on its directions and file a report in three months, said, “the above reasons are illusory and without any foundation. Women officers have worked shoulder to shoulder with their men counterparts in every walk of service”.

The bench largely agreed with the submissions of Senior Advocates C U Singh and Aishwarya Bhati and Advocate Santosh Krishnan who appeared for the women officers.

It said the submissions against PC for women officers were “plainly contrary to the policy letter dated 25 February 1999 issued by the MoD (Ministry of Defence) to the Chief of the Naval Staff. The policy letter emphatically stipulates that women officers of all branches/cadres could be directed to serve on board ships both during training and subsequent employment in accordance with the exigencies of service”.

The bench added that “quite apart from the policy letter dated 25 February 1999, the contention that certain sea-going duties are ill-suited to women officers is premised on sex stereotypes that male officers are more suited to certain duties by virtue of the physiological characteristics”.

