‘No illegal detention, undisturbed internet’: Top 7 quotes from Supreme Court on Delhi protests

The protest was called against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the functioning of the Election Commission. (Express photo)

The Supreme Court Sunday urged the Centre to refrain from any form of “illegal detention” and ordered the restoration of public transportation services in New Delhi. This directive came in response to numerous detentions during protests organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), the INDIA bloc, and several other groups demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

These protests followed an investigation by The Indian Express that revealed internal conflicts within the Election Commission and irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

A bench of Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana issued notices on petitions challenging the restrictions imposed on Saturday. More than 7,000 protesters, including CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, Opposition leaders and YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, amid a security clampdown to prevent the planned mobilisation at Jantar Mantar on Saturday.