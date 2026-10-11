‘No illegal detention, undisturbed internet’: Top 7 quotes from Supreme Court on Delhi protests

1 min readKochiUpdated: Oct 11, 2026 05:07 PM IST
The Supreme Court Sunday urged the Centre to refrain from any form of “illegal detention” and ordered the restoration of public transportation services in New Delhi. This directive came in response to numerous detentions during protests organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), the INDIA bloc, and several other groups demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
These protests followed an investigation by The Indian Express that revealed internal conflicts within the Election Commission and irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.
A bench of Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana issued notices on petitions challenging the restrictions imposed on Saturday. More than 7,000 protesters, including CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, Opposition leaders and YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, amid a security clampdown to prevent the planned mobilisation at Jantar Mantar on Saturday.
The top court pulled up the Centre over “illegal detention” of protesters and urged the restoration of public transportation services. Here are the top 7 quotes:
“There shall not be detention and except by procedure established by law, particularly with regard to peaceful, unarmed assemblage of people beyond the area where Section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) is in operation.”
"Restrictions on public assembly and movement must comply with the conditions laid down under Article 19(2) of the Constitution."
“Metro and rail facilities shall function normally until and unless regulations require to be imposed keeping in mind disturbance to public order as envisaged under Article 19 (2) of the Constitution.”
“Free movement of people in the city shall be permitted subject to traffic regulations”
“Requirement of imposition of barricades shall be reviewed forthwith keeping in mind law and order and other traffic conditions”.
“Internet facilities shall remain undisturbed," the Supreme Court said but clarified that it is not taking away the administration’s powers to act under the Information Technology Act. “If law requires, that’s always there,” the court said.
“We have been informed that a notice board stating imposition of Section 163 has been put up in and around the precincts of the Supreme Court. We direct the authority to take down these boards if not already done, so that there is no apprehension with regard to ingress or egress to SC or any other court of law.”