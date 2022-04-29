scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, April 29, 2022
Must Read

CJI N V Ramana to chair 39th conference of chief justices today

Friday’s meeting will be held at the Supreme Court premises and will review the progress on resolutions passed in the last conference held in 2016, and consider the steps needed to improve the justice delivery system.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
April 29, 2022 8:18:46 am
Chief Justice of India N V Ramana. (File Photo)

The Chief Justice of India N V Ramana will be chairing the 39th conference of chief justices in New Delhi on Friday.

This will be followed by the joint conference of chief justices and chief ministers at Vigyan Bhavan on April 30, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate.

Also Read |Opinion: Instant justice is not the way of a civilised society

Friday’s meeting will be held at the Supreme Court premises and will review the progress on resolutions passed in the last conference held in 2016, and consider the steps needed to improve the justice delivery system.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Besides the chief justices and acting chief justices, justices U U Lalit and A M Khanwilkar, who are the two most senior puisne judges of the apex court, will attend Friday’s meeting, an official statement said.

Best of Express Premium

Horoscope Today, April 29, 2022: Libra,...Premium
Horoscope Today, April 29, 2022: Libra,...
In a first, IndiGo uses Indian navigati...Premium
In a first, IndiGo uses Indian navigati...
VCs shrink budgets: Startups restructur...Premium
VCs shrink budgets: Startups restructur...
From Vedic maths to zoonotic diseases: ...Premium
From Vedic maths to zoonotic diseases: ...
More Premium Stories >>

The first chief justices conference was held in November 1953.

This edition will also take up issues of development of IT infrastructure for district courts, permanent cadre of computer officials for IT needs of district courts, transmission of orders and judgments through email to all stakeholders, use of artificial intelligence for quick disposal, the statement read.

“It will also look at efficient human resources management and augmenting strength of judicial officers and subordinate staff in district courts, establishment of judicial infrastructure authorities at the national and state levels to act as special purpose vehicles for development of infrastructure in district courts, institutionalisation of pre-litigation mediation and expediting the process of appointment of judges to High Courts,” it added.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 29: Latest News

Advertisement