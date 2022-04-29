CJI N V Ramana to chair 39th conference of chief justices today

The Chief Justice of India N V Ramana will be chairing the 39th conference of chief justices in New Delhi on Friday.

This will be followed by the joint conference of chief justices and chief ministers at Vigyan Bhavan on April 30, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate.

Also Read | Opinion: Instant justice is not the way of a civilised society

Friday’s meeting will be held at the Supreme Court premises and will review the progress on resolutions passed in the last conference held in 2016, and consider the steps needed to improve the justice delivery system.

Besides the chief justices and acting chief justices, justices U U Lalit and A M Khanwilkar, who are the two most senior puisne judges of the apex court, will attend Friday’s meeting, an official statement said.

The first chief justices conference was held in November 1953.

This edition will also take up issues of development of IT infrastructure for district courts, permanent cadre of computer officials for IT needs of district courts, transmission of orders and judgments through email to all stakeholders, use of artificial intelligence for quick disposal, the statement read.

“It will also look at efficient human resources management and augmenting strength of judicial officers and subordinate staff in district courts, establishment of judicial infrastructure authorities at the national and state levels to act as special purpose vehicles for development of infrastructure in district courts, institutionalisation of pre-litigation mediation and expediting the process of appointment of judges to High Courts,” it added.