Monday, Nov 28, 2022

SC seeks replies of Centre, states on PIL for free sanitary pads for girls studying in govt schools

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha took note of the plea of social activist Jaya Thakur, a Madhya Pradesh-based doctor, and issued notices to the central government and all the states and UTs.

Supreme Court of India (File Photo)

The Supreme Court on Monday sought responses from the Centre, states and Union territories (UTs) on a PIL seeking issuance of directions for providing free sanitary pads to girls studying in classes 6 to 12 in government schools across the country.

The top court also sought assistance of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta in the matter, saying the petitioner has raised the important issue of sanitation and hygiene of girl students in government and government-aided schools.

First published on: 28-11-2022 at 03:19:15 pm
