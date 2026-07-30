‘Preserve ammunition log’: Supreme Court notice to Centre over Delhi protest crackdown

Supreme Court asks Centre to retain RAF pellet gun records from Jantar Mantar

Written by: Apurva Vishwanath, Ananthakrishanan G
1 min readUpdated: Jul 30, 2026 12:13 PM IST
Express Photo by Gajendra YadavRAF personnel during the protest on July 20. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)
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Supreme Court has issued a notice in pleas by ex-IPS officer Yashovardhan Azad and two pellet injury victims seeking a ban on the use of pellet guns for crowd dispersal when dealing with civilian assemblies. The Supreme Court directed the Centre to preserve the ammunition log of the RAF personnel deployed at Jantar Mantar during the protests.

The petitioners argued that although these guns are described as “less lethal” or “non-lethal” alternatives to firearms, firing them at close range into a large crowd can cause fatal or severe injuries, particularly to vital organs. They pointed to the injured eye of 19-year-old Sahil Lochab in the 20 July firing as evidence of the weapon’s brutal and grievous impact when used against civilian protestors.

They further contended that the UN Guidelines on Less Lethal Weapons in Law Enforcement caution against using such weapons on crowds, and that deploying projectile-activated guns, or pellet guns loaded with partly or wholly metallic pellets, for crowd dispersal fails the constitutional tests of necessity, proportionality, and reasonableness.

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Apurva Vishwanath
Apurva Vishwanath
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Apurva Vishwanath is the National Legal Editor at The Indian Express, where she leads the organization’s coverage of the Indian judiciary, constitutional law, and public policy. A law graduate with a B.A., LL.B (Hons) from Dr. Ram Manohar Lohiya National Law University, Apurva brings over a decade of specialized experience to her reporting. She is an authority on judicial appointments and the Supreme Court Collegium, providing critical analysis of the country’s legal landscape. Before joining The Indian Express in 2019, she honed her expertise at The Print and Mint. Follow her insights on the intersection of law and governance on Twitter ... Read More

 

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