‘Preserve ammunition log’: Supreme Court notice to Centre over Delhi protest crackdown

Supreme Court has issued a notice in pleas by ex-IPS officer Yashovardhan Azad and two pellet injury victims seeking a ban on the use of pellet guns for crowd dispersal when dealing with civilian assemblies. The Supreme Court directed the Centre to preserve the ammunition log of the RAF personnel deployed at Jantar Mantar during the protests.

The petitioners argued that although these guns are described as “less lethal” or “non-lethal” alternatives to firearms, firing them at close range into a large crowd can cause fatal or severe injuries, particularly to vital organs. They pointed to the injured eye of 19-year-old Sahil Lochab in the 20 July firing as evidence of the weapon’s brutal and grievous impact when used against civilian protestors.