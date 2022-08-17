scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Supreme Court seeks response of Centre, EC on plea seeking voting rights for NRIs

A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices J K Maheshwari and Hima Kohli took note of the PIL filed by the Kerala Pravasi Association that the NRIs be given the voting rights.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
August 17, 2022 2:20:29 pm
The Supreme Court of India has sought the Centre and Election Commission's response. (Express/File Photo)

The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought responses from the Centre and the Election Commission on a PIL seeking voting rights for non-resident Indians (NRIs) in polls.

A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices J K Maheshwari and Hima Kohli took note of the PIL filed by the Kerala Pravasi Association that the NRIs be given the voting rights.

The top court issued notices and ordered the tagging of the PIL with pending ones on the issue.

First published on: 17-08-2022 at 02:20:29 pm
