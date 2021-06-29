Supreme Court dismisses appeal against Delhi HC’s order that allowed Central Vista construction

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to interfere with the Delhi High Court order that dismissed a petition which had sought a stay on the Central Vista Project construction, Live Law reported.

Earlier this month, the Delhi High Court refused to stay the Central Vista construction in the midst of a pandemic. Holding the Central Vista Project to be of national importance, the court called the plea “motivated” and imposing on the petitioners a cost of Rs 1 lakh.



Advocate Pradeep Kumar Yadav had filed the petition in the apex court challenging the high court verdict. Yadav, who was not a party to the proceedings before the high court in the matter, has claimed that the High Court was “not justified” in holding that the plea was motivated and not a genuine public cause “by drawing presumption and assumption in the absence of proved material facts and evidence”.

“The construction of Central Vista Avenue Redevelopment Project cannot be seen in isolation. In fact, the whole Central Vista Project is an essential project of national importance, where the sovereign functions of Parliament are also to be conducted. Public is vitally interested in this project,” the Delhi HC bench had said.

The Centre had sought that the petition be dismissed with “exemplary costs” on the ground “that it is an abuse of the process of law”. The petitioners were translator Anya Malhotra and historian and documentary filmmaker Sohail Hashmi.