SC dismisses plea by Bengal BJP seeking paramilitary forces for municipality elections on Feb 27

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea by West Bengal BJP seeking deployment of central paramilitary forces for the February 27 elections to 108 municipalities in the state.

A bench presided by Justice D Y Chandrachud dismissed the plea by BJP leaders Mousumi Roy and Pratap Banerjee challenging the February 23 Calcutta High Court order which had left the decision whether or not to deploy central forces to the WB State Election Commission (SEC), but did not elaborate the reasons.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta expressed the Centre’s readiness to grant the request for forces if the court directs. He referred to the order of November 25 , 2021 of a SC bench, also headed by Justice Chandrachud, to deploy additional central forces to ensure peace during local body polls in Tripura.

“Your Lordships have decided not to entertain this. But in the Tripura elections matter, the Court had asked if the government can do something. I may submit that we have no problems in deploying the forces,” said Mehta.

But the bench also comprising Justice Surya Kant was not inclined to entertain the BJP plea and went on to dismiss it.

Appearing for the appellants, Senior Advocate PS Patwalia said that earlier too, HC had left it to the SEC to decide whether or not to deploy central forces for the initial phase of polling on February 12. The SEC ultimately decided against it and there was widespread violence and vote rigging, he contended.

Accusing the SEC of favouring the ruling party and government, and non-application of mind, he said the poll body relied on the official newspaper of the ruling Trinamool Congress to deny allegations of poll-related violence. The petitioners, he added, had brought on record newspapers like The Hindu and The Indian Express which reported about the violence.

“Incidents have been reported in the media of false voting, law and order situation has arisen. This was not a stray incident. The elections have been plagued with violence. When a BJP candidate raised protest against the presence of TMC members inside the booth, the BJP candidate was threatened with dire consequences. Widespread instances of protest, rigging, false voting was reported. Votes have been cast by dead people. Mukhopadhyaya, legendary Rabindra Sangeet singer whose vote has been cast, died in December 2018. The state’s reply is very interesting. They say false, false, false, denied, denied, denied, denied, that the” petitioner’s “application is completely motivated, that it is liable to be dismissed with exemplary cost, that there were no incident of violence, that no complaint was received, that they have not come with clean hands”, said Patwalia.

He added, “We pointed out there were five instances to show that the state election commission was perhaps leaning in favour of the state government. No application of mind was made by the state election commission in pursuance of 10 February order”.

“We said that there are two schemes of the state government which were stopped and which have now been allowed to continue. In those schemes, they are giving title deeds of land, various other benefits and therefore this also has wrongly been done. We have said one municipal council is particularly sensitive as it is in Nandigram where the Hon’ble CM had contested and lost. The state election commission surprisingly passes an order one day before our application was to come up that the EVM in that municipality will not have a seal. This order is impossible to understand. The commission in its response relied upon a newspaper which is the official newspaper of the TMC to say there is no violence. We placed on record multiple dailies which all consistently said there was grave violence,” added Patwalia.