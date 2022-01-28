‘Unconstitutional’: Supreme Court cancels suspension of 12 Maharashtra BJP MLAs

The Supreme Court on Friday set aside the suspension of the 12 Maharashtra BJP MLAs from the Assembly for one year, saying the decision was arbitrary, unconstitutional and illegal.

A bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar said the MLAs cannot be suspended beyond the session. Reinstating them, the court held that the resolutions are malice in the eyes of law, ineffective and “beyond the powers of the Assembly”.

The 12 MLAs — Sanjay Kute, Ashish Shelar, Abhimanyu Pawar, Girish Mahajan, Atul Bhatkhalkar, Parag Alavani, Harish Pimpale, Yogesh Sagar, Jay Kumar Rawat, Narayan Kuche, Ram Satpute and Bunty Bhangdia — were suspended on July 5, 2021, after the state government accused them of “misbehaving” with presiding officer Bhaskar Jadhav in the Speaker’s chamber.

The Supreme Court had on January 18 reserved its judgement on their petitions challenging the suspension.