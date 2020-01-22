LIVE updates: SC to hear over 140 petitions challenging citizenship law today

Citizenship Amendment Act in SC LIVE updates: Nationwide protests broke out after the law was introduced and passed in Parliament’s winter session last year, resulting in 26 deaths. Citizenship Amendment Act in SC LIVE updates: Nationwide protests broke out after the law was introduced and passed in Parliament’s winter session last year, resulting in 26 deaths.

The Supreme Court will today hear over 140 petitions against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Bobde will examine the constitutional validity of the law,

The petitions contend that CAA stands against the basic structure of the Constitution and is illegal. Some of the petitions have also sought the legislation that came into force on January 10 be withdrawn.

Petitioners include Congress MP Jairam Ramesh, the Indian Union Muslim League and its MPs, Lok Sabha MP and AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, TMC MP Mahua Moitra, All Assam Students’ Union and Tripura royal scion Pradyot Kishore Deb Barman.

The plea filed by Jairam Ramesh said the Act is a “brazen attack” on the core fundamental rights envisaged under the Constitution and treats “equals as unequal”. IUML said in its plea that CAA violates the fundamental Right to Equality and intends to grant citizenship to a section of illegal immigrants by making an exclusion on the basis of religion.

CAA grants citizenship to non-Muslim migrants belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Christian, Jain and Parsi communities who came to the country from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan on or before December 31, 2014. Nationwide protests broke out after the law was introduced and passed in Parliament’s winter session in December last year, resulting in 26 deaths.

Last year, on December 18, shortly after the violence in Delhi’s Jamia Milia University over the contentious law, the top court decided to hear petitions challenging the Act and issued notices to the Centre. The court also refused an urgent against the law in January, saying “the country is going through difficult times.” “This court’s job is to determine the validity of a law and not declare it as constitutional,” the CJI then said.

The government has repeatedly denied allegations that the law is against the right to equality or targets a specific religion. Underscoring the government’s hard-line, Home Minister Amit Shah in a rally on Tuesday said that the law would not be withdrawn under any circumstance. “Main aaj Lucknow ki bhumi se danke ki chot pe kehne aya hun, jisko virodh karna hai kar de, Citizenship (Amendment) Bill vapas nahi hone wala hai (Today, I want to say in Lucknow without any hesitation that whoever wants to protest can do so but the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill would not be withdrawn).”

Meanwhile, Kerala became the first state to move the apex court challenging the CAA under Article 131 of the Constitution. The Pinarayi Vijayan-led government has sought the law be declared unconstitutional and stated that it was in violation of Article 14 (Equality before law), 21 (Protection of life and personal liberty) and 25 (Freedom of conscience and free profession, practice, and propagation of religion) of the Constitution.

