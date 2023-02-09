scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 09, 2023
Advertisement

SC sends to Bombay HC CBI plea against nod granted to Nirav Modi’s brother-in-law to travel to Hong Kong

The CBI has alleged that Nirav Modi's brother-in-law Mainak Mehta had received a large sum of money siphoned off in the PNB fraud scam and transferred them to his and his wife's offshore bank accounts.

SC on Nirav Modi's brothrer-in-law abroad travelNirav Modi's brother-in-law Maiank Mehta (File)
Listen to this article
SC sends to Bombay HC CBI plea against nod granted to Nirav Modi’s brother-in-law to travel to Hong Kong
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Supreme Court Thursday remanded back to the Bombay High Court for fresh adjudication in four weeks an appeal filed by the CBI challenging the nod granted to Mainak Mehta, the brother-in-law of fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi, to travel to Hong Kong.

Nirav Modi is an accused in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case. The CBI has alleged that Mehta received a large sum of money siphoned off in the PNB fraud scam and transferred them to his and his wife’s offshore bank accounts.

A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and J B Pardiwala said the CBI and Mehta may file additional documents in the high court within a period of two weeks and the plea will be decided within two weeks after that.

The court, in its order, noted that Mehta’s counsel senior advocate Amit Desai, on instruction, has agreed to give a “letter of authority” to the central probe agency to access the details and probe his two offshore bank accounts.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How Microsoft’s OpenAI-powered Bing could change the way world sear...
How Microsoft’s OpenAI-powered Bing could change the way world sear...
Reading RBI’s policy review
Reading RBI’s policy review
IIT Bombay Placement: More than 60% graduates opt for jobs unrelated to t...
IIT Bombay Placement: More than 60% graduates opt for jobs unrelated to t...
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s connect with Nagaland
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s connect with Nagaland
Also Read |Nirav Modi’s brother-in-law stopped at immigration despite court nod to travel

The CBI plea, filed through its Director, Banking Securities Fraud Branch, Mumbai, challenged the August 23, 2022 order of the Bombay High Court which had allowed Mehta to travel to Hong Kong and stay there for three months.

The high court had upheld the order of the special CBI judge, Mumbai, quashing the look out circular issued against Mehta by the CBI and had permitted him to go to Hong Kong for a period of three months.

Mehta is a British national, who lives in Hong Kong with his family and had come to India on September 8, 2021 for appearing in a Mumbai court.

First published on: 09-02-2023 at 13:12 IST
Next Story

Toy Story, Frozen sequels to be out soon

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close