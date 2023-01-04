scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 04, 2023

Supreme Court to hear Bilkis Bano’s plea, other petitions against early release of 11 convicts

A bench comprising Justice Ajay Rastogi and Justice Bela M Trivedi was hearing a batch of petitions filed against the remission of the 11 convicts.

Bilkis Bano has filed a plea in the Supreme Court against the early release of 11 convicts in Godhra riots case. (Express/File Photo)
The Supreme Court Wednesday said it will hear Bilkis Bano’s plea along with a batch of other petitions challenging the remission of sentence of 11 convicts who gangraped her and murdered seven members of her family members during the 2002 Godhra riots in Gujarat.

A bench comprising Justice Ajay Rastogi and Justice Bela M Trivedi was hearing a batch of petitions, including that of CPI (M) leader Subhashini Ali, journalist Revati Laul, former vice-chancellor of the Lucknow University Roop Rekha Verma and Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra, against the release of the convicts, news agency PTI reported. Trivedi recused herself from hearing the fresh pleas.

Justice Rastogi said now that the victim has approached this court challenging the remission to convicts, her plea will be taken as a lead matter.

“Now that the victim is here…We will take the victim’s matter as a lead matter. List before Bench wherein Jutice Bela M Trivedi is not a member,” Justice Rastogi told the advocate for the petitioners, taking note of Bano’s plea in the apex court as well.

Rastogi ordered that similar pleas be tagged with Bano’s petition on the next date of hearing.

Justice Trivedi recused herself from hearing Bano’s plea in December 2022. No reason was given for Justice Trivedi’s recusal.

First published on: 04-01-2023 at 13:56 IST
