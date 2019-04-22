All SC benches commence judicial proceedings at 10:45am, 15 minutes after usual time

All 15 Supreme Court benches Monday commenced judicial proceedings at 10:45am, 15 minutes after the usual time.

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, against whom unprecedented allegations of sexual misconduct have been levelled by a former apex court employee, presided over the first court along with justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna and it was business at usual as the lawyers started mentioning cases for urgent hearing.

The delayed start of court proceedings had led to speculation among lawyers about some meetings of the judges.

A three-judge bench headed by CJI on Saturday had held an unprecedented hearing in the wake of allegations made against the CJI.

Describing the allegations of sexual harassment against him as “unbelievable”, the CJI had convened an extraordinary hearing at the Supreme Court during which he said a larger conspiracy was behind it and he would not stoop too low even to deny these allegations.