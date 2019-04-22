Toggle Menu
All SC benches commence judicial proceedings at 10:45am, 15 minutes after usual timehttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/supreme-court-benches-commence-judicial-proceedings-15-minutes-after-usual-time-ranjan-gogoi-sexual-harassment-allegation-5688008/

All SC benches commence judicial proceedings at 10:45am, 15 minutes after usual time

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, against whom unprecedented allegations of sexual misconduct have been levelled by a former apex court employee, presided over the first court along with justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna and it was business at usual as the lawyers started mentioning cases for urgent hearing.

supreme court, ranjan gogoi, cji, sexual harassment, cji sexual harassment allegation, supreme court benches, indian express news
The delayed start of court proceedings had led to speculation among lawyers about some meetings of the judges. (File Photo)

All 15 Supreme Court benches Monday commenced judicial proceedings at 10:45am, 15 minutes after the usual time.

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, against whom unprecedented allegations of sexual misconduct have been levelled by a former apex court employee, presided over the first court along with justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna and it was business at usual as the lawyers started mentioning cases for urgent hearing.

The delayed start of court proceedings had led to speculation among lawyers about some meetings of the judges.

A three-judge bench headed by CJI on Saturday had held an unprecedented hearing in the wake of allegations made against the CJI.

Describing the allegations of sexual harassment against him as “unbelievable”, the CJI had convened an extraordinary hearing at the Supreme Court during which he said a larger conspiracy was behind it and he would not stoop too low even to deny these allegations.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Losses incurred by airlines due to fog dipped after implementation of new system: Study
2 Imphal, Indian Navy’s advanced guided missile destroyer, launched in Mumbai
3 LIVE UPDATES: Rahul Gandhi expresses regret on 'Chowkidar chor hai' jibe, says SC never used these words