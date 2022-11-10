scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 10, 2022

Supreme Court sets up bench to hear Gyanvapi mosque case tomorrow

The top court, in May, had asked the Varanasi district magistrate to secure the area where a Shivling was claimed to have been found during a videographic survey of the mosque area without impeding or restricting the rights of Muslims to access and offer namaz at the mosque.

The hearing comes a day before the top court's order to seal the area where a Shivling-like structure was reportedly found ceases to be in force. (Express Archive)

The Supreme Court Thursday decided to set up a bench tomorrow to hear the Gyanvapi mosque case, a day before its order to seal the area where a Shivling-like structure was reportedly found ceases to be in force.

The top court, in May, had asked the Varanasi district magistrate to secure the area where a Shivling was claimed to have been found during a videographic survey of the mosque area without impeding or restricting the rights of Muslims to access and offer namaz at the mosque.

Also Read |Gyanvapi: Citing SC order to secure area, court rejects plea for ‘Shivling’ carbon dating

The bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and P S Narasimha, hearing an appeal by the Committee of Management of Anjuman Intezamia Masjid, Varanasi, said that there was lack of clarity on whether the trial court, in its May 16 order, had directed only protection of the Shivling or had also granted the other reliefs sought – to restrict to 20 the number of Muslims who can enter the mosque and offer namaz, and to stop the use of the wazu khana for ablution.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Reservations and politics, and how one shaped the other: From Independenc...Premium
Reservations and politics, and how one shaped the other: From Independenc...
Vijay Gokhale: ‘We deal with China as a threat when it is a threat, and a...Premium
Vijay Gokhale: ‘We deal with China as a threat when it is a threat, and a...
16 voters and a hamlet called Ka: All quiet on this poll frontPremium
16 voters and a hamlet called Ka: All quiet on this poll front
Global Hunger Index: A survey that trivialised hungerPremium
Global Hunger Index: A survey that trivialised hunger

First published on: 10-11-2022 at 11:32:03 am
Next Story

BJP releases ‘Vachan Patra’ for MCD polls, promises ‘jahan jhuggi wahan makan’

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 10: Latest News
Advertisement