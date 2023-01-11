Supreme Court bars division of living units to save ‘Corbusian’ Chandigarh

Stating “it is high time” that the legislature, executive and policy makers at the Centre and states “take note of the damage to the environment on account of haphazard development,” the Supreme Court Tuesday prohibited “fragmentation/ division/ bifurcation/ apartmentalization” of residential units in Phase I of Chandigarh.

Directing the Heritage Committee to consider “redensification in Phase­I” of Chandigarh and “take into consideration its own recommendations that the northern sectors of Chandigarh ‘(Corbusian Chandigarh)’ should be preserved in their present form,” the bench of Justices B R Gavai and B V Nagarathna asked the Centre and the Chandigarh Administration to “freeze FAR (floor area ratio)” and “not increase it any further”.

Also Read | Ban on conversion of residential units to apartments in Chandigarh: major excerpts from SC judgment

It said “the number of floors in Phase­ I shall be restricted to three with a uniform maximum height as deemed appropriate by the Heritage Committee, keeping in view the requirement to maintain the heritage status of Phase ­I” and “the Chandigarh Administration shall not resort to formulate rules or bye­laws without prior consultation of the Heritage Committee and prior approval of the Central Government”.

The bench said that until a final decision is taken by the Centre, “the Chandigarh Administration shall not sanction any plan of a building which ex facie appears to be a modus operandi to convert a single dwelling unit into three different apartments occupied by three strangers” and “no Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) or agreement or settlement amongst co-owners of a residential unit shall be registered nor shall it be enforceable in law for the purpose of bifurcation or division of a single residential unit into floor­wise apartments”.

The bench said a perusal of the Chandigarh Master Plan 2031 “emphasizes on maintaining monumental architecture and principles of town planning concept of Sun, Space, and Verdure, as enunciated by Le Corbusier. It also emphasizes that Corbusier’s Chandigarh, i.e., Phase I of the city, which is the most representative of Le Corbusier’s thought, is truly worthy of its modern heritage value”.

“In spite of observing this, it (CMP 2031) states that eventually three storeys with one dwelling unit per floor would be constructed on these plots,” it said.

Exercising its powers under Article 142, the Court directed the Heritage Committee to consider the issue of redensification in Phase I, subsequent to which the Chandigarh Administration should consider amending the CMP2031 and the 2017 Rules applicable to Phase I. The amendments, it said, shall be placed before the Centre for final approval.

Advertisement

Sounding a note of caution amid the debate over the environmental disaster in Joshimath in Uttarakhand, the bench also pointed to a report on how haphazard development compounded problems during the September 2022 floods in Bengaluru.

It said “the warning flagged by the city of Bengaluru needs to be given due attention by the legislature, executive and the policy makers”.

Writing for the bench, Justice Gavai said “it is necessary that a proper balance is struck between sustainable development and environmental protection” and asked authorities at the Centre and states “to make necessary provisions for carrying out Environmental Impact Assessment studies before permitting urban development”.

Advertisement

It directed that a copy of its judgement be forwarded to the Union Cabinet Secretary and Chief Secretaries of all states “to take note” and to “take earnest steps in that regard”.

During the course of discussions, the Court also referred to steps being taken for the protection of cities such as Brasilia, the White City of Tel Aviv and the city of Le Havre, and said “we find that similar steps need to be taken by the Chandigarh Administration as well as the Government of India for protecting the heritage status of Le Corbusier’s Chandigarh”.