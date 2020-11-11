‘Life itself is in danger’: SC rejects plea challenging ban on firecrackers

People in West Bengal are gearing up to celebrate Diwali, Chhat puja and Jagadhatri puja, among other festivals. (Express Photo/File)

The Supreme Court Wednesday rejected a petition challenging the Calcutta High Court’s ban on fire crackers during the upcoming festival season. A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and Indira Banerjee said it understood festivals were important, but “we are in a situation where life itself is in danger”.

“We understand these festivals are important… We are in a situation where life itself is in danger… There can be no greater value than preservation of life itself,” Justice Chandrachud said.

Last week, the HC had ordered a complete ban on firecrackers across the state citing health reasons and Covid-19. It refused to allow even the two-hour window to burst crackers, a caveat earlier permitted by the apex court.

On Tuesday, the division bench of the HC, comprising Justices Sanjib Banerjee and Arijit Banerjee, directed the West Bengal government to ensure strict compliance with its ban. It also sought from the State a report on compliance of its order.

Several states, including Rajasthan, Karnataka, Haryana and Delhi, have banned firecrackers ahead of the festive season fearing the adverse impact on the prevailing Covid-19 situation. The ban in states is to rule out any potential risk of spreading of virus or creating difficulties for those who have already been battling the disease.

