Supreme Court Ayodhya judgment highlights: ‘One judgment, temple at disputed site, alternative land for mosque’

Ayodhya Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid Case Verdict HIGHLIGHTS: Delivering its verdict in the politically-sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case in Ayodhya, the Supreme Court Saturday unanimously handed over the disputed land to the Ram Temple trust and said that the Sunni Wakf Board will be granted 5 acres of land in “suitable, prominent place in Ayodhya”. The verdict runs into 906 pages.

Advertising

It also directed the Centre to frame scheme under which it will constitute a trust within three months and hand over the inner and outer court to trust. The bench, also comprising Justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer, further said that Ram Janmbhoomi is not a juristic person.

Ayodhya verdict LIVE UPDATES

Here are the prominent observations made by the Supreme Court

* Unanimous judgment on Ayodhya by five judges. Only one judgment.

Advertising

* SC says it will be inappropriate for it to play role of theologian and interpret Hadees.

* SC says there should be alternate land given to Muslims to make good their loss of a mosque.

* Sunni Wakf Board to be granted 5 acres land in “suitable, prominent place in Ayodhya”.

* The full judgment runs into 906 pages.

READ IN BANGLA

* Nirmohi Akhara suit barred by limitation and dismissed. Sunni Wakf Board within limitation. Ramlalla Virajman suit is within the limitation period.

* Centre to frame scheme under which it will constitute a trust within three months and hand over inner and outer court to trust.

* SC grants entire 2.77 acre of disputed land in Ayodhya to deity Ram Lalla.

* Balance of probabilities show Hindus continued to worship uninterrupted in outer courtyard despite putting up brick wall at site. Muslims unable to prove they were in exclusive possession of inner courtyard.

* Nirmohi Akhara should be granted representation in trust to be constituted by Govt.

* SC holds that Nirmohi Akhara is not the shebait. Also says Ramjanmabhoomi is not a juristic person.

* Can’t reject ASI report as conjectural.

* ASI report leads to conclusion that Babri mosque was not constructed on vacant land.

* There was underlying structure and it was not Islamic in nature. Artefacts recovered have a distinct non-Islamic nature.

* Supreme Court upholds the view that there was a 12th-century structure.

* Faith is a matter of individual believer…No evidence has come on record to discount the belief of Hindus in the place.

* Notes that there were places of birth identified in close proximity to the disputed land.

* SC accepts the HC view that idols were placed inside the central dome of Babri Masjid on Dec 22-23, 1949 night.

* The existence of Sita Rasoi, Ram Chabutra and Bhandar Grih are the testimony of the religious fact of the place.

* Title cannot be established on ground of faith, belief; they are kind of indicator for deciding dispute

Advertising

* Extensive nature of Hindus worshipping at outer courtyard at site has been there.

* SC Dismisses SLP by Shia Central Wakf Board.