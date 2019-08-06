Ayodhya Case LIVE Updates: Supreme Court begins day-to-day hearing on title suit
Ayodhya Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid Case Hearing Supreme Court Today Live News Updates: The bench had on August 2 taken note of the report of the three-member committee, headed by former apex court judge FMI Kalifulla, that the mediation proceedings which went on for about four months have not resulted in any final settlement.
Ayodhya Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid Case LIVE Updates: A five-judge constitution bench Tuesday began hearing the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case after mediation efforts failed last week. The bench is headed by Chief Justice of India Justice Ranjan Gogoi and includes Justices S A Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S A Nazeer.
Based on detailed conversations with the sides involved in the mediation, The Indian Express learnt that the side asking for a mosque submitted a proposal in a sealed envelope, during the committee’s second meeting in Faizabad, for a mosque and a temple adjacent to each other within the disputed area. It also gave a detailed layout for the same. But the proposal was a non-starter as it elicited no response from the side asking for the temple.
Thereafter, the mediation committee tried to break the logjam by formulating four essential elements for a possible deal, which were underpinned on the premise that the mosque would be completely relocated outside the contentious area. Though some sides did warm up to the four elements, an agreement could not be reached on the same.
The Supreme Court has begun its day-to-day hearing on the Ayodhya title suit. Follow LIVE Updates here.
Ayodhya hearing begins in Supreme Court
Ayodhya hearing begins before five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi. Advocate Sushil Jain for Nirmohi Akhara opens arguments. He talks about the heritage of Nirmohi Akhara, saying that it was a very famous one. and the Rani of Jhansi was protected by the Nirmohi’s before she died in the Gwalior fort.
The apex court, which on March 8 referred the matter for mediation, had asked for in-camera proceedings to be completed within eight weeks, but later granted time till August 15 after the panel's earlier report said that the mediators were "optimistic" about an amicable solution.
After the bench on August 2 passed the order, senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, appearing for a Muslim party had raised several technical issues and said he will need 20 days to argue the various issues arising in the matter in detail and there should not be any curtailment on the hearing.
While he was raising different aspects of the matter and how the appeals have to be heard, the bench had told him "don't remind us what we have to do".
"We know there are many aspects and we will deal with all these aspects. Let the hearing start," it had said.
Dhavan also raised the issue of pending writ petition filed by senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy and the application filed by a Muslim body.
The court which had perused a report about the progress of mediation process till July 18, had said that its contents will remain confidential as per its earlier order.
