Ayodhya Case LIVE Updates: Supreme Court begins day-to-day hearing on title suit

Ayodhya Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid Case LIVE Updates: A five-judge constitution bench Tuesday began hearing the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case after mediation efforts failed last week. The bench is headed by Chief Justice of India Justice Ranjan Gogoi and includes Justices S A Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S A Nazeer.

Read | Four proposals saw some light till talks failed

Based on detailed conversations with the sides involved in the mediation, The Indian Express learnt that the side asking for a mosque submitted a proposal in a sealed envelope, during the committee’s second meeting in Faizabad, for a mosque and a temple adjacent to each other within the disputed area. It also gave a detailed layout for the same. But the proposal was a non-starter as it elicited no response from the side asking for the temple.

Thereafter, the mediation committee tried to break the logjam by formulating four essential elements for a possible deal, which were underpinned on the premise that the mosque would be completely relocated outside the contentious area. Though some sides did warm up to the four elements, an agreement could not be reached on the same.

Explained | Where idea of ‘negotiation’ originated, how ‘mediation’ has always failed