SC to hear plea by Assam, Meghalaya challenging HC order staying their inter-state border pact

The Supreme Court Friday agreed to hear a plea of the Assam and Meghalaya governments against a High Court order staying the operation of a Memorandum of Understanding between the two states over settling of their boundary dispute.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala took note of the submissions of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that the matter needed an urgent hearing as the single and division bench of the high court have stayed the operation of the inter-state border pact which was signed earlier last year.

“We will hear it. Please provide three copies of the petition,” the CJI said.

Also Read | How are disputes among states resolved in India?

Assam and Meghalaya have a longstanding dispute in 12 stretches of their 884-km shared border. The two states had signed a pact in March resolving the dispute in six out of 12 areas. In August, they decided to form regional committees.

A single judge bench of the Meghalaya High Court on December 9 had ordered an interim stay on physical demarcation or erection of boundary posts on the ground in connection with the inter-state border pact.

Later a division bench of the high court refused to interfere with the order of the single judge bench leading to filing of an appeal in the top court.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma had in March signed an MoU, demarcating the border in at least six of the 12 contested locations that often raised tensions between the two states.

Advertisement

On March 29 last year, the agreement was signed in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah by the chief ministers of Assam and Meghalaya.

The pact sought to resolve the protracted dispute in six of the 12 places along the 884.9-km border between the two states.