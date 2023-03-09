scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 09, 2023
Advertisement

Petition under Article 32 can’t be maintained to challenge binding verdict of apex court: SC

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud was dealing with a plea seeking a direction to the Centre to reinterpret section 24 (2) of the Land Acquisition Act 2013.

Supreme Court. (File Image)
Listen to this article
Petition under Article 32 can’t be maintained to challenge binding verdict of apex court: SC
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A petition under Article 32 of the Constitution cannot be maintained to challenge a binding judgment of the apex court, the Supreme Court has said while dismissing a plea seeking to overrule a 2020 verdict delivered by a five-judge constitution bench pertaining to the land acquisition Act.

Article 32 of the Constitution deals with remedies for enforcement of rights and 32 (1) says that right to move the apex court by appropriate proceedings for enforcement of rights conferred by this part is guaranteed.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud was dealing with a plea seeking a direction to the Centre to reinterpret section 24 (2) of the Land Acquisition Act 2013.

It had also sought declaring that a March 2020 judgment delivered by a five-judge constitution bench and “verdicts passed therein no longer good law and accordingly over rule the same”.

“A petition under Article 32 of the Constitution cannot be maintained in order to challenge a binding judgment of this court. We, therefore, decline to entertain the petition. The petition is accordingly dismissed,” the bench, also comprising Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala, said in its March 3 order.

In its 2020 verdict, the constitution bench had held that disputes over land acquisition and payment of fair compensation to owners cannot be re-opened under the ‘Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013’ if the legal processes have been completed before January 1, 2014.

It had interpreted section 24 of the 2013 Act as there were two conflicting verdicts by different benches of the apex court on the issue.
Section 24 of the Act deals with situations under which land acquisition proceedings shall deemed to have been lapsed.
The provision said if no award of compensation has been decided in a land acquisition case by January 1, 2014, then the provisions of 2013 Act will apply in determining the compensation for acquisition of land.

Advertisement

The provision also says if an award has been announced prior to the cut-off date, then the land acquisition proceedings shall continue under the 1894 Act.

Also Read
RSS man’s daughter questions Rahul Gandhi on 'India's lost values', gets ...
Pearls Group arrest, Pearls Group, Pearls Group company arrest, Indian Express, India news, current affairs
Chit-fund scam: Deported from Fiji, Pearls Group director arrested
US hands over NISAR satellite to ISRO
Ghatkopar murder, ghatkopar, Ghatkopar police, advanced light helicopter (ALH), Indian Express, India news, current affairs
Navy helicopter makes emergency landing off Mumbai coast, crew safe

Interpreting the provision, the constitution bench had said, “Section 24(2) of the Act of 2013 does not give rise to new cause of action to question the legality of concluded proceedings of land acquisition. Section 24 applies to a proceeding pending on the date of enforcement of the Act of 2013, i.e. January 1, 2014.”

First published on: 09-03-2023 at 17:22 IST
Next Story

We expect Afghan territory should not be used for sheltering, training and financing terror acts, says India

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close