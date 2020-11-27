In Arnab Goswami bail order, SC says Bombay HC abdicated role as protector of constitutional values

Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami was released from Taloja Central Prison on Wednesday. (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar)

In a detailed order released on Friday, the Supreme Court said it had granted bail to Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami in connection with an abetment to suicide case as the Maharashtra Police failed to establish the charge against him. It said there was a “disconnect” between the FIR and “ingredients of offence of abetment to suicide”.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and Indira Banerjee, which had granted Goswami bail on November 11, criticised the Bombay High Court for failing to exercise its power, and said it had “abdicated its role as a protector of constitutional values and fundamental rights”.

“The doors of this court cannot be closed to a citizen who has prima facie showed state has misused its power,” the apex court said.

Goswami was arrested in connection with the case on November 4, along with two others. His interim bail plea was rejected by the Bombay HC days later on November 9 after the court asked him to move an application before the sessions court in Alibag.

“Arnab Goswami stated he was being targeted for his views on subjects since April 2020. But here, the High Court abdicated its role as a protector of constitutional values and fundamental rights. Criminal law should not become a tool for selective harassment for citizens,” the SC was quoted as saying by Bar and Bench.

The SC said deprivation of personal liberty even for a single day was too much, adding that there was a “pressing need” for courts to remedy institutional problems of delay in dealing with bail application, reported news agency PTI.

“Supreme Court, High Courts and district judiciary should ensure criminal law does not become a weapon for selective harassment of citizens” the bench said.

The case which dates back to 2018 was reopened by the police in Raigad. It involves the death of interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother Kumud Naik at their home in Alibag in May 2018. According to the police, the Naiks committed suicide over alleged non-payment of dues by Goswami’s channel and companies of the two other men.

