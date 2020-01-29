No time limit for anticipatory bail, rules SC

The Supreme Court of India. The Supreme Court of India.

The Supreme Court Wednesday ruled that no time limit could be fixed while granting anticipatory bail, and that it could continue till the end of trial. A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra said the court could extend pre-arrest bail, with suitable conditions, under Section 438 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

The bench, which also comprised Justices Indira Banerjee, Vineet Saran, MR Shah, and Ravindra Bhat, was hearing a matter regarding whether anticipatory bail should be limited to a particular period.

