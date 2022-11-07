scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 07, 2022

Gangrape case: SC refuses to set aside anticipatory bail of former chief secretary of Andaman & Nicobar

The Centre on October 17 suspended the senior IAS officer and the chairman and managing director of the Delhi Financial Corporation, Jitendra Narain.

Senior IAS officer and chairman and managing director of the Delhi Financial Corporation Jitendra Narain. (Photo: Twitter/@jitendra_narain)

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to set aside the anticipatory bail granted to the former chief secretary of Andaman and Nicobar, Jitendra Narain, facing allegations of gangrape and sexual abuse.

The court has directed Narain to approach the sessions court to apply for bail by November 9.

The Indian Express on October 15 reported that two serving bureaucrats, including Narain, have been accused of sexual assault and gang rape by a 21-year-old woman in Port Blair.

Based on a complaint from the survivor, an FIR was lodged at the Aberdeen police station in Port Blair on October 1 against Narain and RL Rishi, posted as labour commissioner in Andaman & Nicobar Islands. The police have set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the allegations.

