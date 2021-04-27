Tamil Nadu: Supreme Court allows Vedanta to run Sterlite plant for oxygen production

The Tamil Nadu government, on Monday, had also decided to reopen the Sterlite copper smelter plant at Thoothukudi for a period of four months to produce medical oxygen. (File Photo)

The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed Vedanta Limited to run the Sterlite copper smelting plant in Tamil Nadu to produce medical oxygen.

This comes a day after the Tamil Nadu government had decided to reopen the Sterlite copper smelter plant at Thoothukudi for a period of four months to produce medical oxygen.

Supreme Court allows allow Vedanta Ltd plea to operate the oxygen plant in Sterlite Copper, Tamil Nadu, as a standalone unit in view of the national need for oxygen. Says it will not create any equities in favour of Vedanta. @IndianExpress — Ananthakrishnan G (@axidentaljourno) April 27, 2021

“The copper smelter plant at Thoothukudi would be allowed to reopen for a period of four months only to manufacture oxygen. Under no circumstance will Vedanta be allowed to open or operate other plants that would be used for copper production. Based on the requirement of oxygen, the period might be extended. The electricity supply to the oxygen plants would be cut by the government after the specified period,” Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami had said.

The copper smelter plant at Thoothukudi was shut down in 2018 by Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board over environmental violations. On May 22, 2018, at least 13 people were killed and several others were injured when the state police fired at people who had taken out a demonstration against the construction of a new smelter plant by Vedanta.