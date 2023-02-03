Supreme Court allows pregnant 20-yr-old’s child to be given for adoption

Exercising its powers under Article 142 of the Constitution, the Supreme Court on Thursday allowed giving in adoption the child due to be born to a 20-year-old woman who had approached the court seeking permission to abort her 29-week-old foetus.

A bench presided by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud gave the direction after Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, who had interacted with the woman, informed the court that she did not wish to keep the child after delivery.

“Permission is granted for adoption of the child by prospective parents whose details have been set out in CARA (Child Adoption Resource Authority, under the Union WCD Ministry) registration form. CARA shall take all necessary steps to facilitate implementation of this order,” ruled the bench, also comprising Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala.

The court said, “We are adopting the present course of action consistent with the jurisdiction of this court under Article 142…having regard to the extraordinary situation which has emerged before the court…”

A team of doctors at AIIMS, which examined the 20-year-old on the court’s direction, had earlier conveyed that she was at an advanced stage of pregnancy and there is a high possibility that the foetus will be alive when taken out.

On Thursday, Bhati and Dr Amit Mitra, who appeared for the woman, appraised the court that the petitioner desired to go ahead with her delivery. They said that in view of the late stage of pregnancy, it has been considered in the best interest of the mother and the foetus that the child, upon delivery, may be given in adoption.

Bhati said she had also interacted with the woman’s sister to explore whether she would be willing to take the child in adoption. “However, the sister expressed her inability…for a variety of reasons,” Bhati said.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and Bhati told the bench that an effort has been made to facilitate the process of adoption after delivery, by prospective parents who are registered with CARA, and two such parents were willing to adopt the child.

Taking note, the bench directed that the delivery will “take place at AIIMS” and requested the AIIMS director to “ensure all necessary facilities are made available without payment of fees, charges or expenses of any nature…”

The bench also directed the hospital administration to ensure that privacy of the petitioner is maintained and all steps are taken to ensure that her identity is not divulged in the course of hospitalisation.