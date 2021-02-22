scorecardresearch
Monday, February 22, 2021
Supreme Court allows Karti Chidambaram to travel abroad

The bench asked him to furnish the itinerary and security of Rs 2 crores.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
February 22, 2021 11:03:34 am
Karti Chidambaram

The Supreme Court Monday allowed Karti Chidambaram, son of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, to travel abroad. The bench asked him to furnish the itinerary and security of Rs 2 crores.

Karti, being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI in several cases, including the one relating to FIPB clearance to INX Media for receiving foreign funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore when his father was the finance minister, was earlier, too, allowed to go abroad. The apex court had earlier allowed Karti permission to travel abroad after depositing Rs 10 crore with the secretary-general of the Supreme Court.

The bench had asked Karti to file an undertaking about his flight schedule and return date to India. It had also directed Karti to return his passport to the probe agency when he returned.

More details awaited

