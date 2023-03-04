Supreme Court allows Chhattisgarh govt to probe ex-bureaucrats

THE SUPREME Court has set aside a January 2022 decision of the Chhattisgarh High Court quashing FIRs under the Prevention of Corruption Act against former Principal Secretary Aman Singh and his wife Yasmin Singh, a consultant for over a decade, in the then Raman Singh-led BJP government in Chhattisgarh. The FIR had alleged that the couple had assets disproportionate to their known sources of income.

Dismissing allegations that the probe was politically-motivated, the Supreme Court Wednesday allowed the Congress-led government in Chhattisgarh to go ahead with its investigation against the former Principal Secretary.

A Supreme Court bench comprising Justices Ravindra Bhat and Dipankar Dutta underlined that merely because a new political dispensation has booked members of the previous regime under anti-corruption laws, the investigation cannot be termed mala fide.

“We can say without fear of contradiction, it is not in all cases in our country that an individual, who is accused of acts of omission/ commission punishable under the P.C. Act but has the blessings of the ruling dispensation, is booked by the police and made to face prosecution. If, indeed, in such a case (where a prosecution should have been but has not been launched) the succeeding political dispensation initiates steps for launching prosecution against such an accused but he/ she is allowed to go scot-free, despite there being materials against him/ her, merely on the ground that the action initiated by the current regime is mala fide, in the sense that it is either to settle scores with the earlier regime or to wreak vengeance against the individual, in such an eventuality, we are constrained to observe that it is criminal justice that would be the casualty,” the Supreme Court said in a ruling on 1 March.

“To maintain probity in the system of governance as well as to ensure that societal pollutants are weeded out at the earliest, it would be eminently desirable if the high courts maintain a hands-off approach and not quash a first information report pertaining to ‘corruption’ cases, specially at the stage of investigation, even though certain elements of strong-arm tactics of the ruling dispensation might be discernible,” the Supreme Court said.

“We quite appreciate that there could be cases of innocent public servants being entangled in investigations arising out of motivated complaints and the consequent mental agony, emotional pain and social stigma that they would have to encounter in the process, but this small price has to be paid if there is to be a society governed by the rule of law,” the Court said.

Senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani who appeared for Aman Singh and Yasmin Singh had argued that Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had initiated action against the former bureaucrats for causing “unnecessary harassment” to the previous government. The SC rejected this argument since the action was not against Raman Singh himself but against a public servant.

In 2019, one Uchit Sharma wrote to Chief Minister Baghel alleging that Aman Singh and his family were involved in corruption and money laundering and held “disproportionate assets of more than 2500 crores contrary to his legal sources of income”. Based on the complaint, Chief Minister Baghel directed the Chief Secretary to initiate an inquiry. On February 25, 2020, the Economic Offences Wing/ Anti-Corruption Bureau of the state had registered an FIR against Aman Singh and Yasmin Singh.

“Now, law is well-settled that the person against whom mala fide or bias is imputed should be impleaded as a party respondent to the proceedings… since the incumbent holding the office of Chief Minister of the State against whom mala fide is alleged is not on record, we are loath to attach any importance to the allegations of mala fide even if there be any,” the Court said.

After the SC had reserved its verdict in January, senior advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for the former bureaucrats, had submitted additional documents to the Court including news reports and WhatsApp chats alleging that Baghel had issued a “hitlist to implicate Raman Singh and others.”

“As if the submissions of Mr. Jethmalani were not strong enough, we had AS and YS filing the application for directions late in the day seeking to bring on record certain reports/ messages/ chats to provide proof that mala fide motive is indeed the genesis of the FIR. For reasons more than one, we are inclined to the view that the writ petitions before the High Court would not have succeeded even if the plea of mala fide were advanced and accepted as a ground of assail to the FIR,” the Court said.