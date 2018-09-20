Supreme Court says acting J&K DGP to continue in office, asks UPSC to decide on new police chief within four weeks

A bench headed by CJI Dipak Misra asked the UPSC to reply within four weeks with respect to the names of senior police officers who can be appointed as police chief in the state. (File) A bench headed by CJI Dipak Misra asked the UPSC to reply within four weeks with respect to the names of senior police officers who can be appointed as police chief in the state. (File)

The Supreme Court Thursday said the acting DGP of Jammu and Kashmir, DilbaghSingh, shall continue in his office till the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) takes a decision on the appointment of new DGP in the state. The apex court’s decision comes after the state approached the court on September 7, seeking exemption for itself from the guidelines regarding the tenure of a DGP as laid down by the apex court in the 2006 Prakash Singh case.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra asked the UPSC to reply within four weeks with respect to the names of senior police officers who can be appointed as police chief in the state.

In the 2006 Prakash Singh case, the apex court had issued a slew of directions, including one that says there cannot be any acting DGP for any state and also made it mandatory for states to send a list of three seniormost IPS officers to the UPSC for clearance before appointing the DGP. On July 3, 2018, the Supreme Court passed another order laying down further guidelines for the appointment of a DGP by the states, stressing that there is no concept of an ‘acting DGP’.

The J&K administration on September 6 had asked Singh to “hold the charge of the post of DGP till regular arrangement is made”. He replaced S P Vaid, whose transfer came after kidnappings of close relatives of 10 personnel of the J&K Police on September 1. Though those kidnapped were later released, the situation left the top brass of the police embarrassed. Vaid has been posted as Transport Commissioner.

On Tuesday, Attorney General K K Venugopal, who appeared for the Centre, had told the court that the prohibition on appointing an acting DGP was introduced to prevent misuse of the two-year tenure as fixed by the court. He said several states were making appointments of DGPs on acting basis and confirming them on the eve of superannuation.

Appearing for the state, advocate Shoeb Alam had said the appointment of Dilbagh Singh, who was previously DGP Prisons, was purely an ad-interim measure till a regular appointment was made in consultation with UPSC. “We cannot afford the police force to be without a chief,” he said. Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the petitioners in the 2006 case, said Vaid was removed without any charge and without consultation with state security commission as mandated by the 2006 order. He said the state’s action amounted to gross contempt and he would be filing a contempt application.

