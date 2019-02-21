Supreme Court agrees to hear plea seeking review of Rafale verdict

The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear a plea seeking review of its verdict in the Rafale case. Former Union ministers Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie and senior advocate Prashant Bhushan had earlier moved the apex court, seeking review of its December 14 judgment on the Rafale fighter jet deal. The petitioners alleged that the court relied upon “incorrect claims” made by the Centre.

Advertising

Prashant Bhushan today asked the Supreme Court to hear the petition seeking review of its judgement on RafaleDeal. Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said, “Will do something for the listing of the case as a bench is to be constituted for it.”

The bench of Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, Justices SK Kaul and K M Joseph had earlier dismissed all four petitions seeking a court-monitored probe, saying it found “no occasion to really doubt the process” of decision making, pricing and selection of offset partners.

Ruling out any intervention on this “sensitive” issue and underlining that “our country cannot afford to be unprepared/underprepared”, the bench said “perception of individuals cannot be the basis of a fishing and roving enquiry by this court, especially in such matters”.

The judges said “we do not find any substantial material on record to show that this is a case of commercial favouritism to any party by the Indian government, as the option to choose the IOP (Indian Offset Partner) does not rest with the Indian government”.

The choice of Reliance Aerostructure Ltd as an offset partner by Dassault Aviation Ltd, which manufactures the Rafale, was one of the issues raised by the petitioners who alleged that the deal was tweaked to favour the Anil Ambani-owned company.

Earlier this month, a CAG report on Capital Acquisitions in Indian Air Force, which was tabled in Rajya Sabha, noted that the Rafale deal negotiated by the NDA government was 2.86 per cent lower than the previous one from UPA-era.

Advertising

Compared to the earlier deal, according to the CAG report, in which 126 Rafale jets were to be purchased, the country has saved 17.08 per cent in costs towards the India Specific Enhancements to be fitted in the 36 Rafale jets under the new deal. The CAG also noted that there was an improvement of only one month in the delivery schedule of the 2016 contract in comparison to the 2007 offer.