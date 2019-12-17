Supreme Court agrees to hear Jamia issue, but says ‘all rioting has to stop’

Students being led out of the Jamia campus with their hands raised. (Reuters) Students being led out of the Jamia campus with their hands raised. (Reuters)

HEARING A group of lawyers who wanted the court to take cognizance of the alleged police excesses on students protesting against the new citizenship law at Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), the Supreme Court on Monday expressed displeasure over the “rioting” and “destruction of public property”, and said it would hear the matter only if the “rioting” stops.

Calling for an “end to rioting”, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India S A Bobde warned protesters that “if you want to take to the streets, do that, but don’t come to court”.

The bench, also comprising Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant, agreed to hear the matter on Tuesday, but specified that “all rioting has to stop”. It said students don’t have a “licence to break law and order”. “The only thing we want is that the violence must stop,” said the bench, adding, “if protests and violence and damage of public property will be there, we will not hear the matter”.

An injured protester being taken away, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav) An injured protester being taken away, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)

The group of lawyers had gathered in Courtroom Number 1 at the start of proceedings to raise the issue. “We want the court to take suo motu cognizance of the violence unleashed against students all over the country,” Senior Advocate Indira Jaising told the bench. She said the students were being targeted “for peacefully protesting” and there was “serious human rights violation against students”. Saying that “hundreds of students are facing FIRs and many are in hospitals”, she urged the court to order an investigation. “Someone needs to be held accountable,” she said.

Senior Advocate Colin Gonsalves requested the court to set up a committee of judges to probe the alleged police action at AMU. He said he had visited the hospital and lock-up on Sunday where Jamia students were detained. He asked the court to take into account what the AMU Vice-Chancellor and Jamia Chief Proctor had said on the violence.

Delhi Police personnel surround and beat students of Jamia Millia Islamia (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav) Delhi Police personnel surround and beat students of Jamia Millia Islamia (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)

When the CJI expressed concern about destruction of public property, Jaising said the police personnel were burning buses and blaming the students who were “protesting peacefully”. The Jamia students, she said, were forced to take shelter in washrooms.

“We are not saying the students are innocent or the police is innocent… All we are saying is that the rioting has to stop,” said the CJI. Jaising said nobody was promoting rioting, but nobody could stop peaceful demonstrations. “We have enough experience of how rioting happens,” said the CJI. “We will decide which rights are affected, but not in this atmosphere. All this has to stop. What is this… public property is being destroyed, buses being burnt,” he said.

As some of the lawyers increased their pitch, the CJI said: “We are not going to be bullied like this. All rioting has to stop…” Saying that it was primarily a law and order issue, the CJI said: “I don’t think court can do much… It is for police to handle the law and order situation.”

In a related development, the Delhi HC on Monday declined to grant urgent hearing to a PIL seeking a judicial probe into the alleged police excesses at Jamia. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar said “there is no urgency” in the matter.

The PIL, filed by an advocate, Rizwan, also a resident of Jamia Nagar, said while the Jamia students and members of the teachers’ association were observing a peaceful protest on Sunday, the police entered the campus, used tear-gas and lathi-charged the protesters.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court said it will take up pleas filed by Congress leader Jairam Ramesh and Tripura royal scion Pradyot Kishore Deb Barman challenging the constitutional validity of the new citizenship law on Wednesday. Appearing for the petitioners, Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi told the bench of CJI Bobde and Justices Gavai and Surya Kant that a petition by IUML had been fixed for hearing on Wednesday, and urged the court to take it up that day. The court agreed.— With ENS, New Delhi

