Supreme Court advises against recording case hearings

The Supreme Court on Saturday advised against recording, storing or broadcasting the proceedings of cases it is currently via video conferencing due to the nationwide lockdown. For the first time, the top court also introduced a helpline number, 1881, for providing solutions to problems while electronically filing the cases.

The standard operating procedure for virtual hearings issued by the court said “parties are required to ensure that the proceedings by video- conference are neither recorded/stored nor broadcast, in any manner whatsoever, as recording/copying/storing and/or broadcasting, by any means, of the hearings and proceedings before the Supreme Court of India are expressly prohibited”.

The SOP said it is expected of parties “that they would not resort to any indecorous conduct or dress or comment”. This apparently comes in the light of some instances, in which the counsel was inappropriately dressed.

