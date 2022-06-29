Supreme Court adjourns hearing on Jamiat demolition plea

The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned till July 13, the hearing on petitions by the Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind that alleged due process was not followed during the recent demolition of some private properties in Prayagraj and Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

A vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala fixed the date after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Uttar Pradesh government, sought more time to reply to additional facts brought on record by the petitioner body.

Mehta pointed out that affected individuals have since approached the Allahabad High Court, which, in turn, issued notice on their plea.

To a specific query from the bench, senior advocate Nitya Ramakrishnan appearing for the outfit said it had no objection to the matter being deferred and urged the court to fix a date after the court reopens in July.

The Jamiat has alleged that the properties were targeted in the wake of the recent riots in Kanpur-Prayagraj over remarks made by two now-suspended BJP spokespersons on Prophet Mohammed.

This was, however, denied by the Uttar Pradesh government, which said the action was “carried out by the Kanpur Development Authority and Prayagraj Development Authority strictly in accordance with the Uttar Pradesh Urban Planning and Development Act, 1972,” and “had no relation to the riots”.