Friday, May 22, 2020
Supreme Court adjourns hearing on ex-BSF constable’s plea against Modi election

The Supreme Court, in May 2019, had dismissed his petition challenging the EC’s decision to reject his nomination papers for contesting the general elections from the Varanasi.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: May 23, 2020 1:19:14 am
Tej Bahadur Yadav with his supporters in Varanasi. (PTI/File photo)

The Supreme Court Friday adjourned for two weeks the hearing on a plea by former BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav challenging the election of Prime Minister Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi Lok Sabha seat.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde adjourned the hearing on a request by Yadav, who sought four weeks.

The top court, in May 2019, had dismissed his petition challenging the EC’s decision to reject his nomination papers for contesting the general elections from the Varanasi.

Yadav hit the headlines in 2017 when he posted a video complaining about the quality of food served to troops. ENS

