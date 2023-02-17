Adani row: SC calls for ‘full transparency’, rejects Centre’s ‘sealed cover’ suggestion on expert panel

The Supreme Court Friday refused to accept in a “sealed cover” the Centre’s suggestion on a proposed panel of experts recommending measures to plug loopholes in the regulatory regime to prevent any loss to Indian investors due to market volatilities as was witnessed during the Adani-Hindenburg episode.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala observed that it wants to maintain full transparency in the interests of investors.

“We will not accept the sealed cover suggestion by you because we want to maintain full transparency,” the bench said.

The court also reserved its order on the appointment of a committee to probe the issue. The bench said that will not take suggestions from the government or petitioners on who should be members of the committee but would select experts on its own.

On Monday, the Centre had agreed to the apex court’s proposal to set up a panel of experts to look into strengthening the regulatory mechanisms for the stock market in the wake of the share price crash in the Adani Group stocks, which was triggered by a report by Hindenburg Group over allegations of “stock manipulation”. The Adani group has, however, denied any wrong-doing.

Hearing two pleas filed, the SC had, on the last date of hearing, said it was “thinking aloud” on whether a committee of experts could be put in place to suggest possible improvements to the regulatory mechanism.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre told the bench that his “instructions are that existing structure — SEBI and are other agencies – are fully equipped, not only regime wise but otherwise also to take care of the situation…However, responding to the suggestion which fell from Your Lordships as a loud thinking, we would have no objection…the government has no objection constituting a committee”.

Meanwhile, in a note submitted to the top court, market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said it “is already enquiring into both, the allegations made in the Hindenburg report as well as the market activity immediately preceding and post the publication of the report, to identify violations of SEBI Regulations…” including those related to short selling.

Till now, four PILs have been filed in the top court on the issue by lawyers M L Sharma and Vishal Tiwari, Congress leader Jaya Thakur and activist Mukesh Kumar.