Dissent is the safety valve of democracy: Supreme Court on arrest of human rights activists

Lawyer-activist Sudha Bharadwaj in Faridabad; civil liberties activist Gautam Navlakha in Delhi on Tuesday. (Express Photo) Lawyer-activist Sudha Bharadwaj in Faridabad; civil liberties activist Gautam Navlakha in Delhi on Tuesday. (Express Photo)

In a major relief to the five human rights activists, who were arrested by Pune police probing alleged Maoist involvement in the Elgaar Parishad meeting in Pune on the eve of the January 1 violence that targeted Dalits at Bhima Koregaon, the Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the police to keep them under house arrest till next hearing in the case. The court will hear the matter next on September 6.

Follow LIVE Updates here

Hearing the petition of Romila Thapar, Prabhat Patnaik, Satish Deshpande and others, the apex court expressed its anguish over the manner in which the five activists were arrested, saying the dissenting voice in a democracy must not be crushed. “Dissent is the safety valve of democracy. If dissent is not allowed then the pressure cooker may burst,” said Justice Chandrachud.

The court issued a notice to the Maharashtra government and other parties and sought their replies by September 6.

Reacting to the Supreme Court verdict, Minister of State for Home Affairs Hansraj Ahir said the Bhima Koregaon violence was a serious blow to the nation and Constitution. “It’s not right to demoralise police. The violence was a serious blow to our nation and Consitution. The plot of igniting caste tensions is out in open now and police are taking action. Courts are there and if they think they are innocent, then they can seek bail,” ANI quoted Ahir as saying.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi High Court questioned the Maharashtra government over the arrest of rights activist Gautam Navlakha and said it will examine the legality of the state police’s action to arrest him and the transit remand order to take him to a Pune court. The Maharashtra Police wanted to arrest Navlakha and take him to Pune in connection with an FIR lodged there.

During the arguments, a bench of Justices S Muralidhar and Vinod Goel asked the state police why were all the documents not translated from Marathi and handed over to the court and Navlakha or his lawyers. It also wondered how the magisterial court could have applied its mind to issue a transit remand order without the translated documents.

“Why the document carrying the grounds of arrest was not translated from Marathi and not given to Navlakha,” it asked the Maharashtra police and sought to know by when it could provide all the documents to the court and Navlakha.

Varavara Rao, lawyer Sudha Bharadwaj, Arun Fereira, Gautam Navlakha and Vernon Gonsalves were arrested, the police have said, for their involvement in organising Elgaar Parishad earlier this year in Pune. Elgaar Parishad is an event to mark the 200th year of the Battle of Koregaon, which Dalit groups observe as a victory over the forces of the upper caste Peshwas. The raids were carried out in Delhi, Faridabad, Goa, Mumbai, Ranchi and Hyderabad.

(With PTI inputs)

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd