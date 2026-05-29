‘Very traumatic for students’: Supreme Court says accountability must in NEET paper leak case

National Students' Union of India (NSUI) members hold a 'Symbolic Shradhanjali Sabha and Mundan Protest' over the NEET Paper Leak issue and the three-language policy, in New Delhi, Wednesday, May 20, 2026. (PTI Photo)

The Supreme Court on Friday highlighted the need to fix accountability in the NEET paper leak controversy. The court calling the situation “actually very traumatic” not only for students but also for their families.

Hearing a batch of petitions related to the issue, a bench comprising Justices P S Narasimha and Alok Aradhe observed that young aspirants should not be let down by failures in the examination system.

“We should not disappoint our youngsters,” the Bench was quoted by PTI as having remarked during the proceedings.

The court was dealing with pleas linked to the NEET-UG controversy, including one seeking the replacement or restructuring of the National Testing Agency (NTA) through the creation of a stronger and more autonomous mechanism for conducting the medical entrance examination.