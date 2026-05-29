‘Very traumatic for students’: Supreme Court says accountability must in NEET paper leak case

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The Supreme Court on Friday highlighted the need to fix accountability in the NEET paper leak controversy. The court calling the situation “actually very traumatic” not only for students but also for their families.
Hearing a batch of petitions related to the issue, a bench comprising Justices P S Narasimha and Alok Aradhe observed that young aspirants should not be let down by failures in the examination system.
“We should not disappoint our youngsters,” the Bench was quoted by PTI as having remarked during the proceedings.
The court was dealing with pleas linked to the NEET-UG controversy, including one seeking the replacement or restructuring of the National Testing Agency (NTA) through the creation of a stronger and more autonomous mechanism for conducting the medical entrance examination.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, told the court that the government was taking the concerns of students seriously. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was personally monitoring the situation to ensure there were no gaps in the process.
“The real problem won’t stop till actual accountability arises,” the Bench told the government.
The judges further noted that incidents like paper leaks have a severe emotional impact on candidates and their families due to the level of effort and expectations invested in such competitive examinations. “It is actually very traumatic if something like this happens, not just for the students, but also their families and everybody. They invest so much emotion,” the Bench was quoted as saying by the PTI.
Mehta further informed the court that additional safeguards and mechanisms had been introduced for the NEET-UG re-test scheduled for June 21. The Supreme Court directed the Centre to submit an affidavit in the matter and listed the case for hearing in the second week of July.
On May 12, the NTA cancelled the NEET-UG examination conducted on May 3 following allegations of a paper leak. The re-examination is set to be held on June 21.
The alleged paper leak is currently being investigated by the CBI.
The controversy follows the 2024 NEET-UG paper leak case, after which the Supreme Court had declined to scrap the examination but issued several directions aimed at preventing future leaks and laid down standards for cancelling public examinations.
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