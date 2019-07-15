Supreme Court issues notice to Centre on petition seeking to decriminalise abortion

The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to the Centre after agreeing to hear a PIL filed by three women seeking directions to decriminalise abortion, ANI reported. The petition says that says women should have a right to decide on reproduction and abortion.

The PIL filed by the three women challenges the law that makes abortion permissible only to save life and seeks to decriminalise it. It further mentions that the restrictions and exceptions in the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act violate women’s rights.

The Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act of 1971 permits abortions after consultation with a doctor for up to 12 weeks. Between 12 to 20 weeks, the medical opinion of two doctors is required.

Moreover, only a registered allopathic physician in a registered facility is authorised to conduct the procedure. Beyond the 20 week ceiling, exceptions are legally permissible only if continuation of pregnancy poses a threat to the mother’s life.

The Act does not recognise a woman’s choice in asking for an abortion as legally she remains at the disposal of a physician’s judgment even in the early stages of pregnancy.