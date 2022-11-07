scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 07, 2022

SC rejects Abdullah Azam Khan’s plea challenging Allahabad HC order that unseated him as Suar MLA

It was back in 2019 that the Allahabad High Court annulled the election of Abdullah Azam Khan as an MLA from UP’s Suar constituency on the grounds of being underage at the time of the election.

Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam Khan. (Express file photo)

The Supreme Court Monday rejected a petition filed by Abdullah Azam Khan, son of Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan, challenging the Allahabad High Court order which set aside his election from Uttar Pradesh’s Suar Assembly constituency observing that he was less than 25 years and wasn’t qualified to fill the seat in the legislature of the State.

It was back in 2019 that the Allahabad High Court annulled the election of Abdullah Azam Khan as an MLA from Uttar Pradesh’s Suar constituency on the grounds of being underage at the time of the election. The court declared the election null while hearing a plea by the defeated BSP candidate, Nawab Kazim Ali Khan.

In the election petition against Abdullah Azam Khan, Kazim Khan had contended that the elected MLA’s actual date of birth was January 1, 1993, and not September 30, 1990, as claimed in the nomination paper. Hence, he was yet to reach 25 years of age to become eligible to fight the election, when he filed the nomination papers on January 25, 2017, Kazim Khan had contended.

The bench annulled the Suar MLA after examining the facts as established by various documents, including the service record of Abdullah Khan’s mother.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | Why US central bank is forcing its economy into recessionPremium
ExplainSpeaking | Why US central bank is forcing its economy into recession
Field report: Why farmers are still burning stubble despite machines bein...Premium
Field report: Why farmers are still burning stubble despite machines bein...
RBI withdrew $66.73 billion from overseas banks to prop up Re in H1Premium
RBI withdrew $66.73 billion from overseas banks to prop up Re in H1
Atmospheric scientist, Professor, IIT Kanpur: Strengthen pollution regula...Premium
Atmospheric scientist, Professor, IIT Kanpur: Strengthen pollution regula...

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 07-11-2022 at 11:37:25 am
Next Story

Is there an ideal time for diabetics to work out for better blood sugar control?

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 07: Latest News
Advertisement