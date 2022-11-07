SC rejects Abdullah Azam Khan’s plea challenging Allahabad HC order that unseated him as Suar MLA

The Supreme Court Monday rejected a petition filed by Abdullah Azam Khan, son of Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan, challenging the Allahabad High Court order which set aside his election from Uttar Pradesh’s Suar Assembly constituency observing that he was less than 25 years and wasn’t qualified to fill the seat in the legislature of the State.

It was back in 2019 that the Allahabad High Court annulled the election of Abdullah Azam Khan as an MLA from Uttar Pradesh’s Suar constituency on the grounds of being underage at the time of the election. The court declared the election null while hearing a plea by the defeated BSP candidate, Nawab Kazim Ali Khan.

In the election petition against Abdullah Azam Khan, Kazim Khan had contended that the elected MLA’s actual date of birth was January 1, 1993, and not September 30, 1990, as claimed in the nomination paper. Hence, he was yet to reach 25 years of age to become eligible to fight the election, when he filed the nomination papers on January 25, 2017, Kazim Khan had contended.

The bench annulled the Suar MLA after examining the facts as established by various documents, including the service record of Abdullah Khan’s mother.