Supreme Court sets up special bench, to hear Aarey plea today

A SPECIAL Bench of the Supreme Court will Monday hear a plea seeking stay on the cutting of over 2,600 trees in a portion of land in Mumbai’s Aarey for the construction of a Metro Rail car shed.

The Special Bench was set up Sunday after a law student sent a letter to Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi. An official notification said the letter has been registered as a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), and that the matter will be heard at 10 am.

In Mumbai, meanwhile, a holiday sessions court granted bail to 29 people arrested Saturday for protesting the cutting of trees for the project.

The issue has also taken a political turn just two weeks ahead of state elections, with BJP ally Shiv Sena opposing the Metro move. The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) has said that only two per cent of Aarey land will be used.

The tree-cutting began amid protests Friday night after the Bombay High Court dismissed a petition challenging the corporation’s decision to allow felling of 2,185 trees and transplantation of 460 for the project.

Sunday’s letter, signed by Rishav Ranjan, a fourth-year student from Greater Noida, stated: “…the ‘Car Shed’ is sought to be located in 33 hectare land at Aarey. This is on the banks of the ‘Mithi River’ and which has channels and tributaries flowing to it and emptying in the river. Its absence can flood Mumbai… The question is why should a forest which has 3,500 trees in it on the banks of a river be the chosen site for a polluting industry?