Supreme Court Aadhaar verdict: What today’s judgment means for you

Supreme Court has delivered a 4:1 verdict on the constitutional validity of Aadhaar. We decode what today's verdict means for you.

The Supreme Court in a majority verdict upheld the constitutional validity of the Aadhaar Act, but struck and read down certain provisions of the Act – Section 33(2), 47 & 57. Reading out the verdict a little before 11 am, Justice A K Sikri said proportionality is to be adjudged after laying down certain norms including privacy and whether there is larger public interest in the matter.

So what does today’s Aadhaar verdict mean for you?

While we await the full text of the verdict, we can summarise the judgment as follows.

The Supreme Court, in its majority verdict, has made it clear that Aadhaar is here to stay. Justice Sikri began by saying: “It is better to be unique than to be best.. Aadhaar is based on being unique.” He added that the Aadhaar number, given to a particular individual, is treated as unique and cannot be assigned to any other person.

Justice Sikri said the attack of the petitioners is founded on the argument that it is a great risk to the liberties of citizens of this country and has potential to enable surveillance state. To this, Justice Sikri said proportionality is to be adjudged on the basis of the norms such as expectation of privacy, compelling state interest and larger public interest.

“We have accepted larger public interest,” Justice Sikri said.

On proportionality, certain aspects are needed to be satisfied. There is valid legitimate aim: Prevention of leakage and pilferage is a valid goal. Justice Sikri said it was satisfied that Aadhaar was a suitable means to achieve these goals.

The top court said data collection by Aadhaar is minimal and it is serving a much larger public interest. Justice Sikri said Aadhaar is giving dignity to marginalised sections of the society and hence the interests outweigh the concerns. The court also held that the passage of the bill as a money bill was valid.

So where all do you need to submit your Aadhaar?

The top court has made it clear that no individual can be denied benefits by the government for not having an Aadhaar number.

“No deserving person will be denied service for failure of authentication. It would be appropriate if a suitable provision be made for providing alternative remedies,” Justice Sikri said.

The Supreme Court said private companies cannot seek Aadhaar data. This means no private company can force you to to submit your Aadhaar data to purchase or avail of a service. This includes those pesky mobile phone calls and SMSs that you have been receiving. You can now get a SIM card without validating your Aadhaar number via a thumb impression.

The top court has also said banks and other financial institutions cannot seek Aadhaar data. This means no bank can threaten to freeze your account if you do not furnish your Aadhaar number.

It also ruled that educational institutes cannot seek Aadhaar during admissions in schools saying consent of parents is essential. It also said UGC, NEET, CBSE cannot ask for Aadhaar. If a child subscribes to the mid-day meal scheme, then the child should be allowed to withdraw consent once he/she attains adulthood.

The court has upheld Section 7 of the Aadhaar Act which stated Aadhar is mandatory for any government scheme that draws out of the consolidated fund of India. This means that if you want to avail benefits such as ration, LPG subsidy, MGNREGA, you have to furnish your Aadhaar number or your Aadhaar enrollment ID.

The court has also made it clear that an individual has to furnish their Aadhaar number or the enrollment ID while filing Income Tax returns. It has also made Aadhaar-PAN card linking mandatory as well as the requirement of Aadhaar when applying for PAN card. This is an indirect link to banks, where PAN card number is mandatory.

The top court read down section 33(1) which allows disclosure of information, including identity and authentication records, if ordered by a court not inferior to that of a District Judge. Reading down this sub-section, the SC said individuals should be given the opportunity of a hearing.

The top court meanwhile struck down Section 33(2) of the Act which allowed identity and authentication data to be disclosed in the interest of national security on direction of an officer not below the rank of Joint Secretary to the Government of India.

Section 47 of the Aadhaar Act was also struck down by the Supreme Court. It referred to cognisance of offences. Under this Section, no individual was allowed to file a complaint if he/she felt their data was leaked or misused. The law only allowed the court to take cognizance of a complaint filed by UIDAI or anyone authorised by it. The court ruled that exclusion of individuals from filing complaints was arbitrary. Therefore, any individual will now be allowed to file a complaint if he/she feels their data has been compromised.

Section 57 of the Aadhaar Act refers to the use of Aadhaar data by any “body corporate or person” to establish the identity of an individual. Justice Sikri, in his judgment, found this section to be unconstitutional. It was under this provision that private companies like Paytm and Airtel Payments Bank sought Aadhaar details from customers.

The court also ruled that authentication record should not be kept beyond the period of six months and the provision that allowed archive records for five years has been struck down. It has excluded storage of meta data of transactions by individuals. This banning means UIDAI cannot collect data sets and mine it for more data or analysis. It has also struck down data sharing with corporates. The Supreme Court also called for Parliament to draft and pass a data protection law immediately.

What next?

For those who do not yet have an Aadhaar, as of now you need to get one as it is mandatory to link it with PAN card as well as for filing of income tax returns which is mandatory even for those who have a zero income.

For those who have an Aadhaar card, there isn’t much that you need to do for now. You need to wait for the finer details of what happens to your data that has been shared with banks and mobile/telecom service providers among other private companies such as PayTM.

In the meantime, the Congress party has said they will move the Supreme Court against today’s order that validated the Aadhaar Act as a money bill. Justice DY Chandrachud in his dissenting verdict said “Bypassing Rajya Sabha to pass Aadhaar bill as a money bill was a fraud on the Constitution.”Addressing a press conference, senior lawyer Kapil Sibal said they would challenge the verdict and seek a larger seven-judge Constitutional bench.

